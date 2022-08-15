One Covid-19-related death in the Whanganui region was reported by the Ministry of Health on Monday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Another person with Covid-19 has died in the Whanganui region, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

They were among 12 deaths reported across the country.

There have been 36 Covid-related deaths in Whanganui during the pandemic.

There were 48 new community cases of the virus in the Whanganui region.

This brings the number of active cases reported in the region to 377.

Ten people were in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

Nationally, the ministry reported 3387 community cases of Covid-19.

Throughout the country, 536 people were in the hospital with Covid, 13 of whom were in intensive care.