Two people from the Whanganui region have died with Covid-19.
This brings the total number of deaths with Covid-19 in the region to 24.
On Tuesday the Ministry of Health reported the deaths of 19 people nationwide with Covid-19.
There were 185 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region. Thirteen people were in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.
Nationally the ministry reported 11,548 new community cases.
Throughout the country there were 710 people in hospital with Covid-19.