Two people from the Whanganui region were reported as dead with Covid-19 by the Ministry of Health today. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two people from the Whanganui region have died with Covid-19.

This brings the total number of deaths with Covid-19 in the region to 24.

On Tuesday the Ministry of Health reported the deaths of 19 people nationwide with Covid-19.

There were 185 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region. Thirteen people were in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

Nationally the ministry reported 11,548 new community cases.

Throughout the country there were 710 people in hospital with Covid-19.