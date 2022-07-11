Police are trying to contain a cow that is on the run in Whanganui after it collided with an officer.
At one point the cow was at a New Zealand Army facility on Maria Pl near the Whanganui central city.
A witness near Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre across the road saw the cow as it charged at the police officer on Monday morning.
"This thing just charged him," she said.
She said she saw the cow go down the street before the flashing lights of the police arrived.
The cow has now moved towards Bedford Ave in Gonville where police were trying to direct it.
