The Ministry of Health reported three people died with Covid-19 in the Whanganui region today. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health reported three people died with Covid-19 in the Whanganui region today. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three people in the Whanganui region have died with Covid-19, according the latest Ministry of Health update.

Overall, there have been 34 deaths with Covid-19 in the Whanganui region.

The Ministry reported 146 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region.

17 people were in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

Nationally, there were 10,320 new community cases of Covid-19 reported by the Ministry.

Throughout the country, there were 744 people with Covid-19 in hospital, 17 of which were in intensive care.

34 people were reported to have died with Covid-19 by the Ministry.

That figure includes all cases of the virus who have died with 28 days of being reported as having Covid-19.