One Covid-19-related death and 114 new community cases in the Whanganui region were reported by the Ministry of Health. Photo / Bevan Conley

One Covid-19-related death in the Whanganui region was reported today. by the Ministry of Health.

The person was among 38 Covid-19-related deaths around the country reported today by the ministry.

Across the Whanganui region, there were 114 new community cases of Covid-19 and 15 people were in Whanganui Hospital with the virus.

Nationally, 7627 new community cases of Covid-19 were reported by the ministry.

Throughout the country, 827 people were in hospital with the virus, 24 of whom were in the Intensive Care Unit.