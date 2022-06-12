The Ministry of Health reported 56 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health reported 56 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region. Photo / Bevan Conley

[A_250322WCBRCHos02.JPG]

The Ministry of Health reported 56 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui region has recorded 56 new community cases of Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health.

There was also one person with Covid-19 in Whanganui Hospital, the ministry said in its statement on Sunday.

Nationally, the ministry reported 4402 community cases.

Throughout the country, there were 354 people in hospital with the virus.

The ministry reported the deaths of nine people with Covid-19.