The Ministry of Health announced 39 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui District Health Board region on Sunday.

On Saturday there were 94 new cases in the region.

As of 1pm on Sunday, the total number of active cases in Whanganui stood at 363, with 16,129 recovered.

There was one person with Covid-19 in Whanganui Hospital.

Nationally, the ministry announced 4429 community cases, 332 current hospitalisations, and six deaths on Sunday.

Nearly a quarter of Whanganui residents have reported having had Covid-19, according to the Whanganui DHB.

Whanganui medical officer of health Dr Patrick O'Connor said last week that figure was likely to be higher, with many cases not being discovered.

"This didn't include those who hadn't recorded their test results, so it's undoubtedly an undercount."