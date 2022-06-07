The Whanganui region recorded 147 community cases of Covid-19 today, according to the Ministry of Health. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui region has recorded 147 new community cases of Covid-19.

The figure announced by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday was the highest number of daily cases in Whanganui since April 20, when there were 153 community cases.

The ministry also reported there was one person in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

Nationally, the ministry reported 10,191 community cases.

Throughout the country, there were 317 people in hospital with Covid-19.

The ministry reported the deaths of 14 people with Covid-19.