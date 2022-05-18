There were 124 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui area, according to the Ministry of Health. Photo / Bevan Conley

For the fifth day in a row new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region have increased.

The Ministry of Health has reported 124 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region.

On Tuesday there were 105 cases reported, Monday had 93 and on Sunday there were 59 cases announced. Saturday had 55 cases.

The same pattern of increases is being seen in neighbouring DHB regions Taranaki and MidCentral.

The ministry also reported there was one person in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

Nationally, the ministry reported 9570 new community cases of Covid-19.

Of those cases, 425 were in the hospital.

The ministry also reported the deaths of 32 people with Covid-19.