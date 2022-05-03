Voyager 2021 media awards
Covid 19 Omicron update: 121 new cases in Whanganui District Health Board region

The Whanganui District Health Board reported one case in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19. Photo / Bevan Conley.

There are 121 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Whanganui District Health Board reported 83 cases were in Whanganui central, 21 in Rangitīkei and 17 in Ruapehu.

South Taranaki reported 53 new community cases.

The DHB also reported one person is in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

Nationally, the Ministry of Health reported 9109 new community cases, 481 of whom are in hospital.

Twenty more people have died with Covid-19.