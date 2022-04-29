There are 118 new cases of Covid-19 in the region. Photo / Bevan Conley

There are 118 new cases of Covid-19 in the region. Photo / Bevan Conley

Another person with Covid-19 has died in the Whanganui District Health Board region.

This brings the region's Covid-related death toll to 14.

The Ministry of Health reported 118 new community cases of Covid-19 in the region today.

Two of those cases are in Whanganui Hospital, with one being treated for Covid-19.

There are 37 new cases in the South Taranaki region, bringing the total of active cases to 301.

Nationally the ministry reported 8242 new community cases.

The ministry also reported 484 people across the country are in hospital with Covid-19, 15 of whom are in ICU.

Fourteen more people died with Covid-19.

The seven-day rolling average for cases for the Whanganui DHB is 98. This is the first time it has been below 100 since March 7, 2022.