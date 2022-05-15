The Whanganui District Health Board region has recorded another 59 cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

One person was in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19, the ministry said.

There were 5745 new community cases reported nationwide, with 15 more deaths with Covid-19.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers was 7608 – last Sunday it was 7510.

Sunday's figures were an important reminder to be vigilant, the ministry said.

"There are three actions everyone can do to help protect themselves and others from Covid-19.

"Firstly – be up to date with vaccinations, including a booster if you've not yet had one.

"Secondly – wear a mask. Masks are still required in many indoor settings. A good rule of thumb is to wear a mask in indoor public settings as we know that mask use halves the risk of spread of Covid-19.

"And thirdly – stay home and avoid others if you're unwell, isolating or waiting for the results of a Covid-19 test."

Fifty-five new cases were reported in the Whanganui region on Saturday, with one person in hospital.