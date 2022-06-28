Te Rito on Wicksteed St where rapid antigen tests can be picked up. Photo / Bevan Conley

There were 76 new community cases of Covid-19 found in the Whanganui area in the Ministry of Health's announcement on Tuesday.

Three people are at Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

The ministry said 16 people died with Covid-19 around the country in the last seven days, taking the total number of people having died with Covid-19 to 1,488.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

There were 8,028 community cases announced by the ministry with 383 current hospitalisations.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 5,480 – last Tuesday it was 4,878.

"The increase in case numbers today is not unusual after a long weekend," the ministry said.

"It will take more time before we are able to determine if this is part of a trend."