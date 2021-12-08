Covid-19 Delta outbreak: No new cases in Whanganui, DHB delivers 100,000th vaccine dose

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in Whanganui today, Photo / Bevan Conley

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in Whanganui on Wednesday, four days after the city's first case in more than 20 months.

According to the Ministry of Health, the lone Whanganui case remains active and continues to isolate at a DHB-operated facility in the region.

Whanganui DHB acting chief executive Graham Dyer said all six close contacts of the case have since tested negative.

Two locations of interest relating to the case have been made public, but the Ministry of Health has said "several" exposure events were being managed by the local public health team, and contacts had been spoken to.

The case is believed to be connected to the existing Waikato outbreak.

It's not clear if the person usually resides in Whanganui, or was visiting the region when the positive result was returned.

On Tuesday, 90 people in Whanganui presented for a Covid-19 test, slightly down on Monday's 120 tests and Saturday and Sunday's joint total of 145.

Meanwhile, Whanganui delivered it's 100,000th dose on Wednesday. That total is made up of a mix of first, second and booster doses.

According to the latest Ministry of Health data, 46,554 people within the Whanganui DHB region are now fully vaccinated, equal to 81 per cent of the eligible population.

A total of 88 per cent of the eligible population, or a further 4339 people have received at least one dose.

The number of those without a dose of the vaccine continues to drop daily, now sitting at 6234 people, or 10.9 per cent of the eligible population.

Across the wider DHB region which includes most of Ruapehu and Rangitīkei, 324 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were delivered on Tuesday.