Covid 19 coronavirus: Queues form in Whanganui as residents line up to get tested

Queues were beginning to form at Whanganui's only Covid-19 testing site on Monday morning. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Long queues were forming at Whanganui's only Covid-19 testing site on Monday morning, as residents rushed to get tested after the announcement that Covid-19 is back in the community in Auckland.

The testing site, located within the main car park of Whanganui Hospital, is a drive-in facility, with patients receiving a test within an onsite tent.

By 11am on Monday, around 20 cars were waiting in line, with nurses in PPE administering a test around once every three minutes.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Whanganui District has had nine cases of Covid-19, with the most recent recorded in April 2020.

More to come.