Covid 19 coronavirus: Living Waters joins Whanganui vaccination rollout

The Living Waters team - Haley Johnson, Kylie Wagstaff, Lee Carr, Dr Praveen Thadigiri, Pom Johnso and Kathy McInnes. Photo / Supplied

Living Waters Medical in Castlecliff is now offering Covid-19 vaccinations as the vaccination effort ramps in the Whanganui area.

The practice is led by Dr Praveen Thadigiri, who said it was important for his team to support the vaccination effort.

"We have always looked for ways to be engaged with the community – we support a lot of local groups – and this is a way to help our community," he said.

"It is a big step, but we are always up for a challenge, and it is good to be part of something bigger."

Thadigiri said the layout gave them space to comfortably and safely offer the vaccination service, with three vaccinators and two administration staff based there.

While the practice has 2700 registered patients, he said they were offering the vaccine to the whole community.

"All our staff have been trained with the Covid vaccination, so we can cope if the number of bookings goes up," Thadigiri said.

"It is good to test yourself, and operating this service will be good for our confidence as a practice.

"This is our first week and, so far, it has gone really well."

Living Waters joining the programme coincides with the opening of vaccinations to group 4 of the wider population, starting with people aged over 60.

That has seen a big uptake in bookings, with more than 850 doses delivered on Monday, July 26, a record for the Whanganui region, and more than 730 on Tuesday, July 27, the second-highest daily total.

Louise Allsopp, the senior responsible officer leading the Whanganui rollout, said while it now included group 4, people in groups 1, 2 and 3 who had not yet had the jab should still make a booking.

"Once you're eligible to be vaccinated, you can book at any time - there's no cut-off," she said.

"By getting vaccinated people protect themselves and play their part to protect New Zealand which will help us to further open up the country."

Living Waters Medical in Castlecliff is offering vaccinations Monday to Friday at its purpose-built premises in Rakau Rd.

• People in group 4 aged 60 to 64 can book their vaccination by going online at bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz, by calling 0800 28 29 26 or by sending an email to COVID19@wdhb.org.nz.