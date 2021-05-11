Covid 19 coronavirus: Extra hands on board for Whanganui region's vaccine rollout

The Whanganui DHB has recruited more than 50 additional staff to help with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui District Health Board has recruited more than 50 new staff to assist with its Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The programme in the Whanganui region began in late March with border workers, frontline health staff, rest homes, police, fire and prison personnel among those who have had the jab.

The new recruits go through an intensive training programme, whether they are going to be vaccinators, support staff or administration workers handling bookings and documentation.

The campaign aims to have 55,000 people in the region fully vaccinated by the end of 2021.

"We are delighted with the response as we look to build up our Covid vaccination workforce," Louise Allsopp, who leads the Whanganui vaccine rollout group, said.

"All these new recruits – whether they be newcomers or former colleagues - are most welcome, and they will play an important part in the biggest public health project we have ever had."

Allsopp said more vaccinators would come on board as the campaign ramped up.

A Whanganui DHB spokesperson said the Whanganui team had delivered 4000 doses of the vaccine as they worked through tier 2 of the rollout.