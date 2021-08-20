Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui residents try keep busy in lockdown

Zooming between classes on their dirt bikes are Taylor and Harry Green. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui residents have been doing their best to keep busy during the level 4 lockdown.

Activities have ranged from going for bike rides or runs near home, knitting, a lot of baking and, for those lucky to live close enough, a visit to the beach.

With school out it is never easy to keep children busy but in Springvale Kim Hodson found experimenting with torches kept her daughter, Alexis, entertained.

Nathaniel and Juliette McSweeny were able to escape the house and visit Castlecliff beach on the first day of the level 4 lockdown. Photo / Supplied

A trip to the dunes and waves of Castlecliff Beach on Wednesday were an option for siblings Juliette and Nathaniel McSweeny who are among those lucky to live close enough for it to be in their neighbourhood.

Brenda Kidd's children, Taylor and Harry Green, started online learning from St George's School on Thursday but were zooming between classes on their dirt bikes.

Christine Ferguson said she and her daughters had been baking, walking, watching TV and tending to their garden and picking flowers.

Leanne Harrison said she was using the time at home as a chance to tidy up, with a bit of a game.

"I'm part of an online declutter and clean group and our admin has come up with daily challenges.

"My hall cupboard had a makeover and then my laundry sink/cupboard."

She said her dogs were enjoying having her home and she was now also considering trying to learn to play guitar.

People who do go outside must keep a minimum 2m distance from others and be alone, unless with others from their household bubble.