Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Hearing impaired and the impact of a masked society

Masks may be the fashion accessory of the season, but spare a thought for those who rely on lip-reading. Photo / Paul Brooks

Masks may be the fashion accessory of the season, but spare a thought for those who rely on lip-reading. Photo / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

As Covid-19 in all its various strains becomes part of everyday living and masks have become an essential item rather than a carnival accessory, spare a thought for those who need to lip-read.

Tracey Jones, hearing educator at Hearing Whanganui, says it is definitely an issue, but there is a way around it, if people are prepared to co-operate.

"If they really do rely on lip-reading, then they'll probably have to have a badge or something that says, 'I'm deaf ... I need to lip-read', and if they keep their mask on and the person doing the talking takes theirs off [while keeping a safe distance], then that's the only way we can get around it, I think, at the moment," she says.

"There have been lots of emails from other branches asking the same sort of thing.

"It is a concern for us."

She feels it would be safe enough if the hearing-impaired person keeps their mask on and at least 2m is maintained between talker and "listener". As it is, there are people who are exempted from wearing a mask anyway.

She says as long as people are aware that by removing their mask they are making themselves understood and, at the same time, social distance accordingly.

The message is, please show some courtesy to those who do rely on lip-reading by stepping back and removing your mask before speaking.

Tracey says being able to convey the message that they are deaf and rely on being able to lip-read is important.

Hearing Whanganui in Dublin St is operating as usual under Covid-19 level 2 - but with masks and plenty of safety measures in place.

"We are protecting everybody."