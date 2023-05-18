Countdown Victoria Ave was evacuated on Friday morning after gas was smelled. Photo / Mike Tweed

Shoppers at Countdown Victoria Ave in Whanganui had their morning interrupted when the building was evacuated due to a smell of gas.

One Whanganui Fire Station truck responded to the incident around 7.45am on Friday.

Fire & Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) shift manager Shannon Lucas said the crew responded to a smell of gas in the building.

She said the building had been checked and crews found there was no danger to people in the area.

Fenz had handed the building over to the gas authority and Lucas said it would be up to it whether people could re-enter the building.

GasNet Whanganui engineering manager Wayne Armishaw said GasNet personnel checked the building around 8am and detected no gas.

Countdown Victoria Ave was contacted for comment.