Cubs, Keas and leaders from the Whanganui Scout Group with Mayor Hamish McDouall. Photo / Paul Brooks

Whanganui District Council Chambers was the venue for an unusual meeting last Wednesday afternoon, when about 30 cubs and keas from the Whanganui Scout Group converged for a lesson in local government, some games and a talk by the mayor.

Under the leadership of Natasha McKee, who goes under the Jungle Book name of Rahn, and organised by mayoral support officer Kristy Palleson, the group would enjoy a programme of fun and education, followed by photos.

"We're working on a Better World Community badge and Peace Education," says Natasha. Cubs and scouts traditionally work towards what used to be called proficiency badges, gained through experience and knowledge of various aspects of scouting and general education.

Scouting has experienced a resurgence in Whanganui after years of groups folding or merging until there is now one group in the city. With new growth, Natasha says there is a need for adults to step up and volunteer as leaders to help cope with the increased numbers of keas, cubs and scouts.

After a short talk by Kristy about the importance of the council and what it does for the community, the group embarked on a scavenger hunt within the council chamber.

They had to use the mayoral photographs, the stained glass windows of the Whanganui Story and other clues to answer a number of questions, such as: what year did Mayor Hamish become mayor? Who is the deputy mayor? Who was Whanganui's mayor in 1874? What is the name of the song that features in one of the windows? What are the names of the only two women whose photographs are in colour?

The final question was: If you were mayor for a day, what is the first thing you would do?

The visit would conclude with one child being chosen as honorary mayor, with replica robes and a mayoral chain made for the occasion.

The children took to the scavenger hunt with boisterous enthusiasm, often working together to solve each question.

Mayor Hamish McDouall arrived during the scavenger hunt. He was in full rabbit fur and chain, this being a ceremonial occasion.

When everyone had resumed their seats, one of the cubs welcomed him with a short, prepared speech and Hamish, a former cub, kept the crowd amused with his recollections of the organisation, before moving on to the stained glass windows, the work of the council and mayor, the scavenger hunt and the answers to the questions.

Hamish chose a young man called Hunter to wear the replica mayoral robes and be honorary mayor.