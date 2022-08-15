Heritage House is the new venue for Small Talks. Photo / Paul Brooks



Small Talks is back for the first time this year with a new venue and the same great sponsors, same interesting format, same rules for speakers and same focus on ticket sales going to a local charity.

And the first Small Talks of 2022 is a special event as only speakers standing for Whanganui District Council are eligible to speak about something they love – but no politics or self-promotion allowed.

Small Talks asks 10 speakers to talk about anything they are passionate about – with the only rules of no religion, no politics, and no blatant self-promotion.

Each speaker provides 15 images that are automated to 20 seconds each for a grand total of five minutes per talk which makes for a very entertaining and interesting evening. You will always leave a Small Talk richer in knowing something new.

Speakers from events past have shared stories of adventures to Base Camp, on Stewart Island and around New Zealand. We have learned about stupid street signs, tree bathing, flowers, leprechauns, and sloths. We have laughed at puppies and kittens playing and our hearts melted with tales from the various local charities we have supported. Some talks are quirky, some are more thoughtful, one was timed with a drum and all are very interesting.

With special thanks to Small Talks sponsors Bayleys Real Estate, where you can buy tickets at their Wicksteed St office for $15 when pre-purchased, or $20 at the door. And, to a new sponsor Heritage House, which is the new venue. Doors open at 6.30 with the event starting at 7pm on Tuesday, August 30. Brass Whanganui is the charity, receiving 100 per cent of the ticket sales.

Five speakers have been confirmed and the next five will be announced next week. Speakers are Helen Craig, James Barron, Josh Chandala-Mackay, Andrew Tripe and Hamish McDouall.

Fun facts

■ First Small Talks of 2022 is on August 30 at 6.30pm

■ New venue for Small Talks is Heritage House in St Hill St

■ Small Talks started as Pecha Kucha with events in the War Memorial Hall

■ Then became Pic Chat with events in the Musicians Club

■ Small Talks began in 2018 with a new format of five minutes per talk with 10 speakers with events at Bayleys

■ Small Talks has been providing charities with significant funds since 2018

■ Traditionally held four times each year, due to Covid and Bayleys offices being reconfigured, a new venue has been found.

■ A nimble team of volunteers manages Small Talks. They are Neil Jones who is the tech guru, Michelle Aston-Koedyk who is the graphic designer and front of house manager and Kathy Cunningham who is responsible for the MarComms and sponsor liaison.

The Details

What: Small Talks. Proceeds to Brass Whanganui.

When: Tuesday, August 30, 6.30pm

Where: Heritage House, St Hill St.

Tickets: $15 when pre-purchased at Bayleys, or $20 at the door