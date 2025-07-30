Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Construction work for Whanganui’s North Mole upgrade delayed until next year

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Final artist impressions for the project were completed last year.

Final artist impressions for the project were completed last year.

A change in personnel has delayed the upgrade to Whanganui’s North Mole, with construction pushed back to 2026.

The project began in 2023, led by community and hapū collective Ngā Ringaringa Waewae.

It ran workshops and focus groups to find out what the community wanted for the area, and final

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save