Te Pūwaha project director Hayden Turoa said the project group was committed to honouring Tupua te Kawa in every decision it made.
The Wharf 3 work was not just about infrastructure, but upholding the shared responsibility to the awa and ensuring the whenua and wai were protected for future generations, he said.
“We will see a modern marine precinct and community asset for the next 50 years, one in which Whanganui is retaining and creating high-value jobs in the marine, engineering and coastal freight sector.”
Petersen said the port had a property portfolio valued at about $25m, but quite a lot of it was “not income producing”.
“We’ve got blocks of land that are, basically, big areas of grass,” he said.
“Over time, we are looking at bringing that investment into supporting port activity.
“Providing facilities and opportunities for people who want to be involved has to be something we support.”
A Te Pūwaha spokesperson said the work at Wharf 3 would cause some disruption to recreational boat operators, as the Wharf St boat ramp would have to be closed from time to time to accommodate cranes working on the water’s edge.
Port general manager Geoff Evans said a plan was being made with the contractor “as the intention is to cause as little disruption as possible for boaties”.
“We are working with Coastguard Whanganui and the Whanganui Manawatū Sea Fishing Club to communicate updates, and we will have staff on-site to speak directly with boat operators and provide guidance.”
Petersen said he was not going to sugarcoat the fact that the port project was well behind its original timeframe.
It was meant to be completed in 2022 but various factors, including the outbreak of Covid-19, meant “we are where we are”, he said.
“We are now in a position where we have a good crew, and the right people doing the right jobs.
“It should be completed by the end of 2026.”
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.