Vehicle access to the North Mole is retained in the latest artist's impression.

The upgrade of Whanganui’s North Mole is one step closer, with community consultation and a final artist’s impression now complete.

Leading the initiative is community and hapū collective Ngā Ringaringa Waewae.

Construction is expected to start in winter 2025, and includes a car park, toilets, showers, raised timber walkways, back dune native planting, a shared pathway and a ceremonial firepit.

Spokesperson Jamie Waugh said in reality, consultation had been ongoing for the past 10 years, starting with Castlecliff Rejuvenation Project meetings.

That group has been advocating for the suburb since 2013.

“Back then it was pretty orthodox - larger public meetings, a bit of a yarn, then do submissions to councils,” Waugh said.

“Most recently, there were lots of small public meetings with lots of different stakeholder groups.

“People could talk about a lot more than just car parks. It could be their memories of spending time in the dunes. You got a real, full picture of what that space is.”

The collective received $876,250 in central government funding last September, following the Whanganui District Council’s decision to hand over control of the project three months earlier.

Additional funding from Horizons Regional Council and the district council is being finalised through their upcoming long-term plans.

Waugh said while construction was due to start in winter next year, hundreds of community hours had already gone into the project.

Ngā Ringaringa Waewae spokesperson Jamie Waugh. Photo / Mike Tweed

Artist impressions of what the area could look like were made in 2019 and refined in 2021, although that design did not include vehicle access to the North Mole.

“When we went out to the focus groups, we learned that continued parking at the Mole was an important asset to the community, allowing connection to the river and sea - including for the physically challenged,” Waugh said.

“There needs to be easy access for fishing in all weather as well, including for vehicles. That’s especially important as the cost of living continues to rise.

“People provide their families with protein by fishing from their cars and that is reflected in the plans.”

He said there would still be a vehicle-free, family-friendly area along the Whanganui Riverbank and planning had gone into minimising vehicles in the neighbouring dunes.

A swale in front of the new car park contains Nobby Club Rush - a native dune species that could deter vehicles - and the road from Morgan St will have driftwood, plantings and rocks added to encourage people not to drive off it.

“Most people we spoke to preferred not to have motorbikes in [the dunes]. When they are walking their dogs or playing with their kids in there, it’s scary,” Waugh said.

“You’ll always get people who are so keen to get their bike over that they will.

“It’s a good start to have a car park and road access that doesn’t encourage it.”

The upgrade includes toilets, showers, raised timber walkways, back dune native planting and a shared pathway.

Waugh said there was a fine balance between human use and environmental protection and biodiversity, but the designs “do strike that balance”.

“That’s what has taken the time - working together to reach that position. Now we can develop and grow from there.”

Also in the plans is Pungarehu, a traditional fishing kainga and pā near the pilot station at the Morgan and Treganna streets intersection

“That is a point of importance that in time we’ll do something about,” Waugh said.

“What came out [of the focus groups] was a really strong desire for the history and the story of Castlecliff - the port and pre-European history - to be reflected in what’s going on there.

“There are also artistic works ongoing and talk of a star compass for that whole [North Mole] precinct. We started that process by making connections with the navigation community in Hawke’s Bay.”

He said Ngā Ringaringa Waewae wanted to keep the conversation going about improving the coastline right through to Rangiora St.

“The car park is the cake but there’s plenty of icing still to come.”

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.