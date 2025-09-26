Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Construction sector demands Whanganui District Council review after infill housing issues

Mike Tweed
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Venture Build director Adam Tipper (left, with fellow director Peter Czerwonka) says consent applicants receive conflicting advice, experience delays and incur additional costs. Photo / Mike Tweed

Venture Build director Adam Tipper (left, with fellow director Peter Czerwonka) says consent applicants receive conflicting advice, experience delays and incur additional costs. Photo / Mike Tweed

Parts of Whanganui’s construction sector are demanding a review of the council’s planning team, saying it stifles the delivery of infill housing.

A group of builders, developers and surveyors presented its case to Whanganui district councillors at a meeting on September 16.

Spokesman Adam Tipper, director of Venture Build,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save