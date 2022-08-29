The construction of Ōhakea Airforce Base's new building, Te Whare Toroa, is progressing ahead of schedule.

Construction of the Ōhakea Air Base's newest building has been progressing quicker than expected, the Ministry of Defence says.

Te Whare Toroa, is a two-hangar site costing $250 million and being constructed to house the air force's four Boeing P-8A Poseidons.

The first of two 500-tonne hangar roofs was lifted into place in early May.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said the second roof was lifted into place on July 26.

Originally the roof for hangar two was scheduled to be lifted on August 10-11 but was put in place two weeks ahead of schedule.

The ministry said this was due to the roof works being slightly ahead of schedule and favourable weather conditions pushing the installation forward.

The new planes will be used for search-and-rescue, Southern Ocean protection, humanitarian and disaster relief, and the protection of fishing resources in this country and across the Pacific.

The construction programme will also include maintenance and support facilities, warehousing for spare parts and a mission support centre on the base.

The ministry said all the infrastructure works were currently expected to be delivered by the end of 2023.