Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Conservation Comment: Climate change is real. Deal with it

Whanganui Chronicle
By Sara Dickon
3 mins to read
Finally people are accepting the reality of climate change, from wildfires, storms and floods to the shredded chaos of ruined houses, dead animals in devastated fields and empty forests. Photo / AP

Finally people are accepting the reality of climate change, from wildfires, storms and floods to the shredded chaos of ruined houses, dead animals in devastated fields and empty forests. Photo / AP

Talk about shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted ...

The premiers of New South Wales and South Australia have just declared a new policy of "Zero Emissions Economy". Britain has announced

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle