Congolese musician Sam Manzanza. Photo/ Supplied

Exptoc beats from Congolese musician Sam Manzanza will entertain crowds at the Whanganui Musicians Club.

The first Friday of each month is club night at the Whanganui Musicians Club on Drews Ave and Manzanza is ready to perform.

Manzanza, who has made Wellington his home for more than 20 years, is a talented musician, composer and sometimes actor (for instance, in Peter Jackson’s King Kong) who delivers a unique musical experience.

Manzanza performs regularly in and around Wellington and is active on many fronts. His last outing of note was at the capital’s extraordinary CubaDupa end-of-summer festival where more than 100,000 people were on the streets.

The Afrobeat Band for the Musician Club on Friday will feature Ateo Buhne on the drum kit, Harry Young on bass, Nico Buhne on keyboard, lead guitarist Ian J C Pepperell and Manzanza on semi-acoustic guitar, vocals and harmonica.

The doors open at 7pm for the open mic where local musos sign up on the whiteboard to entertain with their latest musical adventures.

If you are a member of the club, come and support the music. If you are new to the club, this will be a good time to come and check it out.

What: Whanganui Musicians Club open night.

Where: Drews Ave.

When: Friday, April 7, 7pm.

Cost: general admission is $15, members $10. Membership is available at the door.



