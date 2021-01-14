Community library will help Whanganui suburb Aramoho 'celebrate its uniqueness'

Whanganui libraries manager Pete Gray and Born & Raised Pasifika manager Hellen Puhihui celebrate the announcement of a new self-service library in Aramoho. Photo / Holly Hoddinott

Aramoho will be the next Whanganui suburb to get a self-service library when the dental clinic at the former Aramoho School in Mitchell St is converted in early April.

Hellen Puhipuhi, who runs the Born and Raised Pasifika childcare centre – owned by the Pasifika Vision Charitable Trust said it was marvellous to be getting a new injection of life on the premises after the school was closed in 2016.

"It will give Aramoho an opportunity to celebrate its uniqueness and appreciate the diversity in the community," she said.

"This will be a great way to bring our community together. Rather than driving to town, locals will be able to walk here with their families, enjoy some books, have a cuppa and get to know each other."

A coffee cart will be outside the library but there will also be facilities inside so people can have an instant coffee or cup of tea for koha.

Puhipuhi said greater access to books would be hugely beneficial for Aramoho children.

"There's such an interesting range of books out there, giving children a chance to explore legends, history and stories that are meaningful to them," she said.

"Books are wonderful for our young ones because it gives them that warm, fuzzy feeling when they are cuddled up with you reading."

The opening hours will be Tuesday to Friday, from 11am to 3pm and volunteers, including three staff from Born and Raised Pasifika, will be on hand to help visitors.

Library performance manager, Sonny Tamihana, is organising the design and fit-out of the new library.

He expects the fit-out to be completed by late March, with the opening in April.

Tamehana said the library would be stocked with 1200 adult and children's fiction and non-fiction books, with a focus on the most popular titles.

The collection will be regularly refreshed by the new mobile library vans.

Whanganui libraries manager, Pete Gray said Aramoho was the third Whanganui suburb to get its own self-service library, after Whanganui East and Castlecliff.

"With a bit of lateral thinking, we've come up with a way to make books much more accessible to our community," he said.