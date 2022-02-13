Elizabeth McMenamin-Pervan and Dave Wiggins are Hello Comedy. Photo / Supplied

Hello Comedy is a local company, comprising Dave Wiggins and Elizabeth McMenamin-Pervan, and they are on stage with other comedians at the Whanganui Musicians Club next Friday.

"Hello Comedy came about because Dave Wiggins, who has been working as a comedian in Auckland for many years, moved with his family to Whanganui about a year ago," says Elizabeth, laying the foundation for the formation of the comedy team. "He and I met through a mutual comedian friend from Auckland, and he encouraged me to do an 'open mic' in Palmerston North. It was great, I got the bug. It just unfolded from there."

Being on stage was not new to Elizabeth, having worked as an actress in Auckland for many years. She says it was still terrifying.

"It's just you, your words, and your aim is to make people laugh. It's challenging."

Elizabeth started doing regular comedy spots, and Dave approached her about forming a company specialising in bringing quality comedy to Whanganui. And so it begins.

The Whanganui Musicians Club gig next Friday features Nick Rado, who is also a friend of Dave Wiggins.

"We asked him if he'd like to come and do a gig and he was happy to because he was already doing a tour ... we booked the Whanganui Musicians Club, so comedians are taking over the club for the night," says Elizabeth. "Dave Wiggins is MCing, myself and Al Reid, another local comedian, we're both doing a set of about 10 minutes each, and Nick Rado is headliner and he'll do a 45-minute set after the break.

Nick Rado has been head writer for '7 Days'; he's been five times winner of NZ Comedy Guild Award for 'Best Comedy MC'; he is also the winner of Best Male Comedian NZ Comedy Guild Awards 2019, plus a list of other comedy awards and appearances in New Zealand and Australia.

"It's an opportunity for us local, beginner comedians to get to work with a seasoned professional: we will learn a lot from that. It's a great opportunity for us to network, as well"

Elizabeth says she's "a bit of a storyteller". "I tell humorous stories that have happened to me and a lot of them revolve around being a parent, a wife, or they're about things that happened in my youth."

She says Dave has four children so some of his stories centre on being a parent, too. Al Reid, she says, likes jokes and quirky one-liners.

The Details

What: Summer Comedy Special, with Nick Rado, Al Reid and Elizabeth McMenamin-Pervan, with host Dave Wiggins.

When: Friday, February 18, 7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave

Tickets: $28 & $25 (concession & group). Book at eventfinda.co.nz