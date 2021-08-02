Coin jewellery on display at Coin and Stamp Fair in Whanganui

Coins portraying monarchs or leaders were worn in jewellery by people wanting to show respect or patriotism. Photo / Bevan Conley

Money not only can buy jewellery but can also become striking jewellery itself.

Throughout history, people have kept their family wealth in the form of gold and silver coins. Often the precious coins are stored in the form of jewellery or clothing decorations and worn on special occasions such as weddings and cultural festivals. Some women's dowries may be partly in precious gold and silver coins used as not only adornment but also as a show of wealth and status. Examples include the Balkans, Middle East, North Africa, India, Thailand and many other countries.

Sometimes coins portraying monarchs or leaders were worn in jewellery by people wanting to show respect or patriotism. This was particularly so during the late 19th and early 20th centuries when Queen Victoria ruled an empire on which "The sun never set".

The glitter of gold and silver have often inspired jewellers to mount coins in jewellery. Photo / Bevan Conley

Many thousands of British and Empire women reflected this pride by wearing necklaces, bracelets or brooches featuring Victorian coins or other members of the royal family.

The glitter of gold and silver have often inspired jewellers to mount them in brooches, bracelets and suchlike, where the special beauty of the coin designs enhance the attractiveness of the precious metals they contain.

If you would like to see a display of coin jewellery, come along to the local clubs' Coin and Stamp Fair on Sunday, August 8. It is on at The Barracks, St Hill St, from 10am till 3pm Admission is free.

Ten out-of-town and local dealers will be on hand, keen to buy and sell a range of stamps, coins, banknotes, medals, postcards and collectables. A wide variety of stamp and coin displays will also be on view, with club members available to identify and value items brought in by the public.