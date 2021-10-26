Coastguard Wanganui joins national membership programme

Previously, Coastguard Wanganui managed its own local membership programme, but it has now gone national. Photo / Bevan Conley

Previously, Coastguard Wanganui managed its own local membership programme, but it has now gone national. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's volunteer Coastguard Unit has joined the national membership programme, which it says will allow it to focus more on lifesaving work.

Previously, Coastguard Wanganui managed its own local membership programme, but with increased demands on volunteers, a spokesperson said the time was right to merge the local membership into the nationally-run programme.

Coastguard Wanganui is based at Castlecliff and helps vessels anywhere along the Whanganui River as well as responding to incidents off the coast.

Last year, the Whanganui unit rescued 65 people, and responded to 26 calls for help including mechanical failures and search and rescue operations.

Long-term local members' will continue to receive a discounted annual membership rate instead of the national membership fee of $115 annually, in recognition of their support of the Whanganui Coastguard Unit.

If boaties don't yet have a Coastguard Membership, when they sign up to the National Programme they will now have the opportunity to send a portion of their membership fee directly to Coastguard Wanganui, the spokesperson said.

A Coastguard membership gives boaties free on-water assistance 24 hours a day in all the popular boating areas around the country, information and safety services and special member discounts.

Membership fees go towards new equipment such as outboard motors for rescue vessels, renovation to unit buildings, funding for wet weather gear and funding for training and upskilling Coastguard volunteers.

• To become a Coastguard member, visit www.coastguardmembership.nz or call on 0800 BOATIE (262 843) to sign up.