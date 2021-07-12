Coal storage needed for Whanganui paddlesteamer Waimarie

The Waimarie paddlesteamer was hauled out of the Whanganui River on June 28. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Waimarie paddlesteamer was hauled out of the Whanganui River on June 28. Photo / Bevan Conley

While the PS Waimarie is hauled up on the riverbank, its operators are appealing for help to keep it running.

They need a new place to store the coal that fires the boat's boiler, and some new board members for the Whanganui Riverboat Restoration and Navigation Trust.

The coal was once stored at Whanganui's port but that area was now being redeveloped, Waimarie Operations Trust chairman Stuart Hylton said.

For a while it was stored at Bullocks Contractors in Taupō Quay - but Bullocks has a new use for that space.

What's needed is about 30 square metres for coal storage, preferably covered and on a firm floor. There must be vehicle access too.

The Westport coal is delivered in a truck and trailer unit, then offloaded and bagged up at the storage place before being taken to the Riverboat Centre.

On June 28 the Waimarie was pulled out of the water by two Burrell steam traction engines for its five-yearly survey. This year its boiler will be removed by a crane and checked as well.

It is now cordoned off at a site next to Dublin St Bridge. It must be back in the water for the start of next summer season in October.

Last season it carried more than 10,000 passengers, an increase of 38 per cent on the 2019 season and 54 per cent more than 2020's Covid-19-affected season.

Offers of coal storage space and interest in board membership can be made to Riverboat Centre manager Phil Pollero by ringing 347 1863 or 0274 778 193 or emailing manager@waimarie.co.nz.