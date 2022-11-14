Tim Metcalfe, executive officer of Jigsaw (left) and Royce Tunbridge, president of St John's Club. The club donated their winnings from the Plumber Dan Duck Race to Jigsaw. Photo / Paul Brooks

On November 5, 2000 bright yellow ducks battled tides and currents from Dublin St Bridge to be first to reach the finish line downriver in the Plumber Dan Duck Race, a charity event in which all proceeds would go to Jigsaw Whanganui.

Punters paid $10 per duck and hoped for one of the three top prizes or maybe a spot prize.

The event was a success, with more than $17,000 going to Jigsaw.

Plumber Dan, aka Daniel Goldsworthy, first held the event in 2016, with Jigsaw the charity of choice. His goal then was to raise at least $10,000 for Jigsaw, which he did easily.

"He turned up here six years ago," says Tim Metcalfe, executive officer of Jigsaw Whanganui. "And he said, I want to run this duck race to raise money for charity."

The event has become a much anticipated Whanganui institution.

"I think it's been a really good partnership over the years," says Tim. "[Daniel] has been a fantastic guy to work with, and it's really important for us. We have contracts with nine government entities ... but we find it important to do our own fundraising because it gives us an independence from the Government.

"We're very clear about our kaupapa and we're able to stick to that.

"We've worked really hard to build professionalism in the agency, and also strong teamwork."

That team has raised the Jigsaw profile over the years so most local people know who they are and have an idea of what they do.

"Our strength is that we work across a number of sectors — closely connected right across the health sector, education, justice, social welfare ...

"What we do is a lot of connecting across systems, and it's making systems work for people."

Tim says the Whanganui community always gets behind them and, in this case, helped the agency to the tune of $17,500.

This year's first prize of $1000 went to a deserving local family, third prize of $250 went to a young Whanganui lad, and second prize of $500 was won by St John's Club. St John's Club staff decided to return the money to Jigsaw Whanganui.

"We bought five ducks," says St John's Club president, Royce Tunbridge. "Out of the five, obviously, we got second prize."

That prize was donated by Masport Heating.

"It made sense that the money should go back to the organisation," says Royce. "What better way to do it, so that's the reason why.

"It's a two-way street: it also profiles the club."

Duck lovers will be pleased to know that every numbered, yellow duck was rounded up and removed from the river after finishing the race. They now sit, safe and dry at Plumber Dan's premises awaiting next year's dunking and frantic scramble to be first across the line.