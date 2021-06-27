Classic 1950s film society's offering in Whanganui

Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck in a scene from Roman Holiday (1953). Photo / Getty Images

Whanganui Film Society's offering on Monday is the 1953 classic film, Roman Holiday, starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck. The film made Audrey Hepburn a star. She plays the part of a central European princess who skips out on her official schedule to enjoy Rome incognito, with an opportunistic reporter in tow.

Directed and produced by William Wyler, the film picked up Best Actress (Audrey Hepburn), Best Writing (Dalton Trumbo) and Best Costume Design (Edith Head) in the 1954 Academy Awards.

The Details

What: Whanganui Film Society screening of Roman Holiday

When: Monday, July 5, 7pm.

Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St

Tickets: Members only. Membership can be purchased at the door starting from a three-film sampler for $30, or go to www.nzfilmsociety.org.nz/whanganui.html for other membership options.