Willa Hand and Antony Nobbs have been pivotal in forming the newly opened Whanganui Social Supermarket. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Willa Hand and Antony Nobbs have been pivotal in forming the newly opened Whanganui Social Supermarket. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

City Mission Whanganui and Foodstuffs North Island have teamed up to open a social supermarket.

Social supermarkets are a modern version of a foodbank, allowing those in need to have some choice in what they consume.

“It directly addresses the shame often felt by those who rely on food support by offering them the dignity of choice,” City Mission Whanganui manager Dr Antony Nobbs said.

“We are humbled by the support of the community, it has been an amazing journey and what’s been particularly important for us is the kindness we’ve gotten from everyone.

“It really feels like a community service and event so we want to say that we are grateful for the support we’ve had.”