City Mission’s social supermarket opens in Whanganui

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Willa Hand and Antony Nobbs have been pivotal in forming the newly opened Whanganui Social Supermarket. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

City Mission Whanganui and Foodstuffs North Island have teamed up to open a social supermarket.

Social supermarkets are a modern version of a foodbank, allowing those in need to have some choice in what they consume.

“It directly addresses the shame often felt by those who rely on food support by offering them the dignity of choice,” City Mission Whanganui manager Dr Antony Nobbs said.

“We are humbled by the support of the community, it has been an amazing journey and what’s been particularly important for us is the kindness we’ve gotten from everyone.

“It really feels like a community service and event so we want to say that we are grateful for the support we’ve had.”

The social supermarket concept was first launched in Wellington in March 2021.

It operates using a points system, where people select foods and supplies that best meet their dietary, cultural and personal preferential needs – something traditional food parcels lacked.

The social supermarket operates using a points system that varies depending on the number of people and specific items. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown
The foods available range from 0-5 points, and shoppers are able to calculate the amount of points they have stacked up that shop via the attached calculator on the trolley.

Individual adults are assigned 55 points, families are assigned 65 and large families are granted up to 75 points to spend in the store.

Foodstuffs North island’s head of social supermarkets, Willa Hand, said it was important to provide the initiative to Whanganui.

“There is a great community group that are connected in that area who want to do it differently to how they have been doing it before – the City Mission are absolutely that group.

“Local stores in the area are able to support and form long-term partnerships. Lastly, it’s that unmet need in the community.

“When we get those three parts coming together, it’s pretty easy to support and get stuck in.”

