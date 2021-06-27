Christchurch visitors tell of their time in Whanganui

Lou and Betty Garlick loved visiting Whanganui recently. Photo / Lorraine Dixon

Lou and Betty Garlick visited Whanganui recently, flying from Christchurch to Palmerston North, where they were collected by their niece, Lorraine Dixon.

Lorraine had prepared an itinerary and, as Betty put it, "we hit the ground running". Betty has written her impressions in a long letter and has given permission for Midweek to use excerpts.

Betty and Lou last visited Whanganui six years ago and she was impressed with how far the place had come in that time.

"Now ... it looks prosperous, with many new businesses, popular markets and shops doing well. It really appears to be flourishing. To brighten up the place, some of the hitherto stark walls have had most attractive murals painted on them, all by leading New Zealand artists, and everywhere there are lovely hanging baskets.

"We started by visiting a restored brickworks, which is now used to stage exquisite high-class furniture and local artists are invited to show and sell their wares, such as paintings, floral art, needlework etc. All very colourful and interesting in a quirky backdrop."

Lorraine took them to see Bushy Park, which impressed them.

"As Lou commented, one could easily spend a peaceful week there in absolutely awesome surroundings.

"Our niece's son, Brad, his wife and family, volunteer there and have helped to save a rare stitchbird species [Hihi], by feeding them for weeks with sugar water. Brad had his son's 3rd birthday there with lots of kids and parents. It was a great day.

"All the adults sat in a lovely, shady glen, having a sumptuous shared lunch while watching children playing, then we all walked around the magnificent grounds and saw the beautiful trees, shrubs and flowers, at the same time listening to the many native birds. All so beautiful. All of this, before moving into the elegant ... homestead. Here we were served with afternoon tea on beautiful bone china. All very tastefully done and the whole place was magic!"

The couple also visited Bason Botanic Gardens in Rapanui Rd and Betty waxed lyrical about its history and purpose and the volunteers who keep it in pristine condition.

They also got to see New Zealand Glass, the Whanganui Regional Museum and joined in a quiz night at the Grand Hotel. But there was more to come.

"Yet another memorable outing was when we went on the Waimarie paddle steamer on the Whanganui River.

"The weather was cold and raining but it didn't matter as we were under cover and sat with our backs to where they were stoking the fire, so we were lovely and warm.

"The commentary on the boat was excellent and we learnt a lot about the early days of Whanganui. How, for example, the only mode of communication ... was by pigeon, and they proceeded to illustrate this by showing the twins [Zara and Leo, aged three and a half] the pigeons and allowed them to touch them. They let them draw pictures and tied their drawings onto the birds' legs, telling them that when they got off the boat they would see that the birds had flown back and taken their pictures back to shore. The children were then taken to watch the release of the birds. Those wee children seemed to take it all in, as when the boat moored, they were not at all surprised to see that the birds had brought their drawings safely back to shore!"

Whanganui was part of a North Island schedule, but a stage they will remember as Lorraine produced a photo album for them of the Whanganui leg of their trip.