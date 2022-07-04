The New Zealand Male Choir will join with Whanganui Community Choir for a concert this Saturday. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand Male Choir is performing with Wanganui Community Choir at Central Baptist Church, Wicksteed St, on Saturday, July 9 at 3pm.

The joy of singing in a choral setting is what brings the NZ Male Choir and Wanganui Community Choir for an afternoon of music. The choirs will perform separately and together so you get to hear the widest variety of sound.

They will present music from modern shows to opera, from African-American spirituals to an old Irish air, from Billy Joel to Guiseppe Verdi. This is a wonderful opportunity to hear mixed choral singing at its best.

The NZ Male Choir is formed from auditioned members with choristers from Southland to Northland. They come from all walks of life and share the passion of quality singing and being part of the choir family.

The choir fosters and maintains an enthusiasm for male choral singing, singing pieces composed or arranged for male voices usually tenor 1, tenor 2, baritone and bass. Most members also belong to other choirs or musical societies and are encouraged to continue these interests.

A professional music team manages the musical quality and performance of the choir, taking rehearsals and directing performances and vocal training. The musical director, Joe Christensen, and accompanist, Alex Wiltshire, bring vast experience to their roles. The choir tours nationally and internationally.

Wanganui Community Choir was formed in 1991 through the enthusiasm of its first conductor Teiron Jones who was passionate about drawing young people into singing and music. His vision was an "all-comers" choir - no auditions, just singing with others for the sheer joy of it. The Wanganui Youth and Community Choir was born. The choir has always been big, with active participant numbers always more than 50.

Current music director Caleb Arthur is a keen chorister and now leads the singers from the front. Prior to taking on the role, Caleb had been the accompanist for a year. Now he has handed this task to his sister Shontae Arthur.

Tickets $25 at the door [EFT-POS available] or book through ticketing@www.eventfina.co.nz/whanganui. Secondary and primary students free.