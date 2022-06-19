Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Changing Springvale: Living in Whanganui's fast growing suburb

6 minutes to read
New streets and houses in and around Springvale are part of a long-term urban development plan. Photo / Bevan Conley

New streets and houses in and around Springvale are part of a long-term urban development plan. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie
By
Liz Wylie

Reporter

Residents of western Whanganui are adjusting to life with the Fitzherbert Ave road extension, along with more plans from local authorities to further grow the area.

The suburb of Springvale, along with neighbouring Tawhero and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.