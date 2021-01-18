Changes planned for Whanganui Vintage Weekend

Helping make Mainstreet Caboodle a success are representatives from Mainstreet, Stellar, The Vic Bar, Downers, More FM, Momiji, La Quattro, Ray White, Bayleys, Vintage Car Club, and some of the many musicians taking part on three stages throughout the day. Photo / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

Vintage Weekend is Whanganui's reason to come out and play, with music, activities, food, vintage related shows and more, all taking place over Wellington Anniversary Weekend.

A major part of Vintage Weekend is Mainstreet Whanganui Caboodle, the Saturday street festival celebrating its 11th year.

There are some changes this year.

"We decided it was time for a shake-up," says Mainstreet's Kelly Scarrow. "The main stage has been on Ridgway Street for five years, five fantastic years, but this year we've decided to take it to the Bridge Block, where 10 eateries, cafes, restaurants will now service the main stage in various ways." All have extended their hours if not actually going through to midnight.

The Bayleys Mainstage will be near the Vic Bar, facing up the Avenue; the Ray White Whanganui House Party stage will be in Ridgway St outside Cohen's Business Centre; and the More FM Majestic Stage is the Majestic Square stage. All will provide live music throughout the day, with some continuing late.

Bridge Block pubs and eateries will extend their presence out into the Avenue to enhance the street party feel.

"This is a little bit of giving back to the Bridge Block after the Thains Building fire. A lot of businesses suffered significantly and it has been a difficult time for them.

"Once again all bands are local and that is a consistent theme – all local entertainment," says Kelly.

"Of international quality," adds Geoff Follett, also from Mainstreet, who is keyboardist and vocalist for local skiffle band, Hot Potato (Majestic Stage, 4pm).

Once again the Vintage Car Club will host Wheels on Victoria, with classic and vintage cars lining the street. The Family Zone will take up a large section of Block 2, with face painting, games, storytelling, dress-ups and more.

"We've got heaps of different food carts coming from around the North Island," says Kelly.

"A big shoutout to Bayleys for sponsoring the main stage, and to Downers, who have, once again, taken Caboodle as a community project, taking care of traffic management and road closures, which is huge.

"Maori Wardens will be providing security for us."

Kelly says there are some new elements to Caboodle this year.

Poihakena Portraits from Patea photograph families, couples and children wearing kapa haka style costumes and kakahu. Moko stamps and taonga are available for those who want to be photographed with them.

And, after a competition and selection of a winner for Win a Wedding @ Mainstreet Caboodle, Josh Wakeling and Liz Keegan from Eltham will be married at Majestic Square at 3.15.

"There's the Model T Ford Sew Up," says Geoff. "They're bringing in a Model T Ford (to Majestic Square) in pieces, where the guys will assemble it. Bruce Ardell of the VCC is the man behind it."

The process will be repeated at 3pm on the Rutland Stage.

"Then there is the Doffing Dinner, a progressive meal which starts at Majestic Square. Kyle Dalton will take ticket holders on a guided tour of the town centre while they are consuming beautiful food from The Orange, Kung Fu Yoga and down to the Blend," says Kelly. "The programme is huge. This is Whanganui's biggest event and street festival."