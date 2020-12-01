Changeable Whanganui coast a focus for Coastal Restoration Trust's annual conference

The changeable coast around Whanganui has inspired the conference theme of Living on a Dynamic Coast. Photo / Karina Hunt & Bruce Tonkin

Living on a Dynamic Coast is the theme of the Coastal Restoration Trust (CRT) of New Zealand's annual conference in Whanganui in March.

Registrations have opened for the conference instigated by Whanganui's Graham Pearson, of Castlecliff Coast Care.

Trust administrator Lyneke Onderwater, who is also a local and heavily involved, said Pearson had "worked really hard to make it happen".

"The theme is Living on a Dynamic Coast, as our coast is very changeable due to the moles, the awa and the crumbling cliffs," Onderwater said.

"There will be an abundance of information sharing by coastal scientists, local experts and practitioners, iwi representatives, coast care volunteers, students and interested members of the community."

It starts with a free pre-conference workshop, Working with Nature, at Castlecliff on Tuesday, March 9. It is highly recommended for DoC and council staff, councillors and for those who want to attend the main conference, but haven't been to one before.

"It focuses on understanding natural beaches and coastlines, the move away from hard engineering towards working with nature and restoring degraded coasts and will include some discussion of local issues. Sessions will be run by former CRT trustee Jim Dahm who has many years of applied experience in working with and restoring natural ecosystems."

The main conference will be at, or depart from, The Grand Hotel on March 10-12. There will be about one and a half days of indoor presentations by council experts, scientists, trustees and coast care volunteers, including discussion on climate change and sea level rise. The rest of the time will be spent outdoors with experts and local volunteers at Koitiata Beach and north of Whanganui at Waverley, Waipipi and/or Pātea.

The conference dinner on the Thursday night will be on the Waimarie paddle steamer with live entertainment.

"Saturday is a day off for everyone and we are encouraging visitors to Whanganui to go to the market and some other local happenings," Onderwater said.

On Sunday, March 14, there will be a field trip to the Horowhenua coast, where local council staff and volunteers will share their stories and discuss their challenges.

"Horizons Regional Council is the main sponsor and host of the event and the trust is very thankful for their contributions in time and money. Whanganui District Council is also a main contributor and so are Daltons, Coastlands Plant Nursery, Progress Castlecliff, Downer and Whanganui River Traders Market. The Department of Conservation sponsors the pre-conference workshop.

"The trust's aim is to make the conference accessible to all walks of life and so the fee for community members and volunteers is kept low at $95 per person during the early bird period. Council staff and other professionals pay a higher rate, but it is still cheap compared to other events of its kind."

Onderwater said she and Pearson hoped many locals would attend "to learn about our coasts and the work of other coasties from around the motu".

Information and booking links can be found on the conference page: https://tinyurl.com/whanganui-2021

The trust has existed for about 25 years under various names, reflecting its widening focus. Trustees are from a range of disciplines and are based around New Zealand, from the far south to the far north.