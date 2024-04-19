Inland rain and southerly winds could hit the Whanganui area this weekend. Photo/ Bevan Conley

Inland rain and southerly winds could hit the Whanganui area this weekend. Photo/ Bevan Conley

The weekend will bring some rain and windy conditions to Whanganui.

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said there was a low coming from the northwest which was spreading over the upper North Island.

That was set to bring localised downpours and heavy thunderstorms to more northern areas.

“There is a question as to how far south that rain is going to travel,” Wotherspoon said.

On Saturday there could be some rain in inland areas of the Whanganui district and southerly winds.

“They won’t be super-cold southerlies,” she said.

The low would move away on Sunday and the weather should be a lot more settled; however, there would still be the chance of showers.

“There’ll be clearer skies on Sunday.”

Daytime temperature highs would be 20C to 21C.

Overnight temperatures were sitting at about 12C, which was close to the average 11C temperature for this time of year.

There was a ridge of high pressure moving across the country next week which would bring finer weather.

“Most of next week is looking pretty calm,” Wotherspoon said.

Anyone travelling north this weekend or planning any outdoor activities should keep an eye on the forecast as it could change quickly.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.