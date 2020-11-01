Challenging rugby season draws to a close

Craig Clare, seen here playing against Horowhenua-Kapiti last month, was Wanganui's top points scorer this season. Photo / Merrilyn George

The curtain has fallen on the 2020 Wanganui rugby season which rates as one of the most challenging in the union's 132-year history because of the frustrating worldwide Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions.

Wanganui union and club officials deserve credit for handling all the hiccups during a season that started almost four months later than anticipated which resulted in a shortened club format followed by only four first-class rep fixtures.

There were months when players were unable to train together, numerous matches were eventually played at spectator-closed grounds and clubs lost thousands of dollars in gate and club-room bar takings.

Thankfully the Wanganui RFU was able to help out by dropping all player affiliation and team registration fees and offered free loans to all clubs in the union.

With no gate revenue, reduced NZRU grants and some local businesses understandably struggling to assist with their usual annual sponsorship payments, it placed an extra heavy strain on the union office officials headed by CEO Bridget Belsham.

But with her valuable experience in the banking industry, guidance from the knowledgeable WRFU Board, under chairman Jeff Phillips, and thanks to the government's Covid-19 wage subsidy the union will hopefully make a small profit from what has been a very challenging 2020.

There were four away rep fixtures – two in Napier including a costly overnight stay over Labour weekend and trips to Taumarunui and Shannon – and a free entry Bruce Steel Cup match on Cooks Gardens.

The national body has already stated there will be a vastly reduced annual payment to all 26 provincial unions next year which will put a strain on finances and result in a tighter budget for officials.

Compared with many other unions around the country Wanganui has been able to record a healthy profit over recent years which enabled the union to arrange purchase of its own building (the former Sport Whanganui premises in Maria Place Extension) and also to financially assist clubs this year.

But facing reduced national income 2021 will again fully test the administration skills of the local union office officials and administrators.

Heartland Competition

The good news in the past week is confirmation from the NZRU that the Heartland championship will resume next year under the same format that has existed since it started in 2007.

But there is a note that the Heartland format will be looked at, along with a revision of all national competitions, and any changes could come as early as 2022.

With reduced finances for all sporting codes around the globe because of Covid-19 and with ever rising expenses it is understandable that the NZRU is endeavouring to prune costs and seek new sponsors.

The Mitre 10 sponsorship, for example, is about to expire.

Changing the 12-union Heartland championship to two sections – North and South Island – is an obvious way of reducing costs with possibly the two top unions from each of the six-team groups playing off for the Meads and Lochore trophies.

There could be home and away competitions in each island which would ensure all sides of at least 10 first-class fixtures.

One problem to overcome is sorting out the same number of teams in each group because at present there are seven North Island and five South Island Heartland unions.

There was no national competition this year but Steelform Wanganui emerged the top lower North Island side by beating Wairarapa-Bush 29-8 in the Bruce Steel Memorial Cup final at Cooks Gardens.

A 36-7 win over Horowhenua-Kapiti at Shannon during the revised Steel Cup round-robin system and a thrilling 41-38 victory against Poverty Bay in a live televised game in Napier enabled Wanganui to win three out of four first-class fixtures during the short season.

The one setback was an unexpected 11-16 away loss of the Sir Colin Meads Pinetree Log to King Country at Taumarunui, Wanganui's first defeat at the hands of the Rams in 15 matches.

Wanganui had started the season with a 12-36 loss to a strong Hawke's Bay Saracens side at Napier in a non-first-class game.

The Butcher Boys scored 117 points (16 tries) and conceded 69 (nine tries) in the quartet of first-class fixtures for an average winning score of 29-17.

Craig Clare was the top points scorer with 41 points from his three outings to reach 308 from his 31 matches for the union over five seasons.

Fullback Clare, centre Josaia Bogileka and winger Vereniki Tikoisolomone were the leading try scorers with three each.

The selectors used 29 players, including 16 forwards, with nine new caps and three re-called 2017 reps during the four first-class games.

Fourteen players took the field in all the matches with first five Dane Whale, second five Timoci Seruwalu, centre Josaia Bogileka, No 8 Semi Vodesese, flankers Jamie Hughes and Campbell Hart (captain), lock Josh Lane and hooker Joe Edwards in the starting XV each game.

The others to play all games, either starting or coming on as a substitute, were halfback Cameron Davies, winger Alekesio Vakarorogo, props Hadlee Hay Horton, Kamipeli Latu and Gabriel Hakaraia and lock Matt Ashworth.

Oldest squad members are Craig Clare (36), lock Jack Hodges and flanker Hughes (both 31) with utility backs Logan Henry (18) and Dillon Adrole (19) the youngest.

Kaierau (four backs and four forwards) and Border (five backs and three forwards) each provided eight players to the squad, Taihape supplied five (four forwards and Dane Whale), Ruapehu had three forwards, Marist two forwards and mid fielder Josaia Bogileka with one rep each from Ratana (utility back Cody Hemi) and Ngamatapouri (three quarter Timoci Seruwalu).

The most capped rep players are Border halfback Lindsay Horrocks (73 games), Dane Whale 49, Border prop Kamipeli Latu 46, Jamie Hughes 42, Campbell Hart 37, Craig Clare 31, Ruapehu prop Gabriel Hakaraia 28 and Taihape utility back Tyler Rogers-Holden 20.

Apart from prop Wiremu Cottrell (off to Hawke's Bay), most of the present squad is likely to return next season plus 26 cap hard working Border loose forward Angus Middleton who had a break from rep play this year because it clashed with his wedding.

If predictions are correct that the same 2020 Heartland draw will operate next season the Butcher Boys will host 2019 champions North Otago, fourth ranked Wairarapa-Bush from the last championship, Poverty Bay (8th) and Horowhenua-Kapiti (9th) and travel to play Thames Valley (3rd), South Canterbury (5th), King Country (10th) and Mid Canterbury (11th).

Wanganui will miss out meeting West Coast (6th), Buller (7th) and East Coast (12th).

As the Bruce Steel Cup holders Wanganui would be home to both Wairarapa-Bush and Horowhenua-Kapiti and away to King Country in the Pinetree Log clash if the 2020 Heartland draw is rolled over.

There is also the chance of a Ranfurly Shield challenges against Hawke's Bay, Wellington or even Manawatu.

But looking ahead to 2021 the possibility of Covid-19 restrictions remain ever present unless a antidote is forthcoming.

This is the last Talking Rugby column for the year.