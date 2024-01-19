Limescale is a hard white substance made up of calcium carbonate. Photo / Bevan Conley

Limescale in water is a common grumble for Whanganui residents - but what harm is it causing?

A high amount of calcium carbonate in the town’s water supply causes limescale. It is noticeable when it forms a flaky white residue around taps, on shower glass or clogs the inside of a kettle.

Water that has limescale in it is not harmful to drink although hard water can cause hair dryness and irritate some skin types.

Plumber Dan general manager Kevin Ballem said Whanganui plumbers received many complaints about limescale in water.

“For us as a business, we probably get anywhere between five to 20 calls per week about lime.”

Plumber Dan general manager Kevin Ballem sees the problems caused by limescale in Whanganui households. Photo / Bevan Conley

He has noticed the difference in the quality of water himself since moving from Perth 12 months ago.

“In Perth, our water’s not fantastic but the way the water’s here in Whanganui, it’s horrible. In some houses that we go to it’s undrinkable, to be honest.”

Whanganui District Council senior water engineer Dave Rudolph said Whanganui’s water was within aesthetic limits set by Taumata Arowai, the drinking water regulator.

“It’s not a problem in terms of supply because it meets the drinking water standards and the new water quality assurance rules.”

The council draws water for the city from four underground artesian bores located at Kai Iwi.

In November the Chronicle reported that some Springvale residents were complaining of brown, dirty water coming from taps in homes. This was due to a build-up of biofilm - bacteria or micro-organisms that form a slimy substance - in pipes.

Ballem said a lot of discolouration came through the water and it could become “quite brown” when leaving taps.

“The discolouration is a lot to do with the breakdown of galvanised pipes coming through.

“All the houses here are 100 years old and they’ve got a lot of galvanised pipes underneath and, after a while, they start to get corroded by the limescale and the hardness of the water.”

Limescale could also build up in pipes and restrict the flow of water coming in, Ballem said.

A build-up of limescale around the heating element of a hot water cylinder can cause it to blow. Photo / Bevan Conley

However, the damage caused by limescale in the water is most evident in household appliances.

A good hot water cylinder could last 10-12 years but in Whanganui that lifespan could be cut in half, Ballem said.

Rudolph said lime formed a crust around the elements of electrical appliances and, because they were heat-induced, that could cause them to blow over time.

“To the point where some elements within Whanganui aren’t under warranty because of the hard water.”

Two Whanganui electrical supplier stores confirmed that some products did not have full warranties due to hard water.

Limescale could destroy hot water cylinders, infinity units, kettles, shower heads and tapware over time, Ballem said.

Ways to stop limescale

The best thing to remove lime scale was vinegar, Ballem said.

“You can use vinegar to soak your showerheads to break down the lime.”

For long-term solutions to prevent limescale, installing a water softener or water filter is best. A water softener costs $4000-4500 and requires salt and power, whereas a water filter costs $2000-2500.

A whole house water filter reduces lime by 75-80 per cent, Ballem said.

Descaling pipes or installing a water softener would be the best long-term solution to combat the hardness of the water, Rudolph said.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.