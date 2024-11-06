The project was funded by local farmers with a loan authorised under legislation of £4000, which equates to about $660,998 today.

The Memorial Park Grandstand is now a key feature in the community, having hosted local sporting, cultural and political events for 100 years.

Taihape Memorial Park Grandstand will host the annual Spring Fling and centennial this weekend. Photo / NZME

Rugby clubs connected to the venue include the Taihape Rugby and Sports Club, and Utiku & Old Boys Rugby Football.

In 2019, murals of Taihape Rugby Club, Utiku & Old Boys Rugby and Football Club (1949) and Huia Rugby Club (1897) were painted by local Year 9 art students on the back wall of the grandstand.

On January 1, 2023, the Taihape Memorial Park Grandstand received category two heritage status as a historical place from Heritage New Zealand after an application was submitted by the Taihape Heritage Trust.

As part of the application, Kipling-Arthur said receiving the status could “open and build communication and co-operation with the Rangitīkei District Council so that a common policy and action on heritage can enhance the district going forward”.

There has been talk of restoration, rebuilds and expansions of the grandstand for a few years, in particular following an assessment by the Rangitīkei District Council in 2021 that showed the grandstand had a New Building Standard of 17% and needed strengthening.

According to the Rangitīkei District Council website, a design consultant was employed in August to create four concept design options which would be reviewed to find the best solution in terms of cost and complexity.

With a $1m budget, the council expected to be able to complete basic repairs needed for safety including seismically strengthening the structure to above 34% New Building Standard, and replacing the rotten and weather-damaged areas of the building. An update is expected by the end of November.

Taihape’s annual Spring Fling is usually held in September but, due to weather issues in past years, for the first time the event will be held in November which happens to coincide with the grandstand’s centennial.

The event will feature family-friendly attractions including a fun run, tug-of-war and rides.

A range of performances will include highland dancing, pipers and live music from four local bands.

Taihape Community Development Trust co-ordinator Pania Winiata said anyone was welcome to attend and they hoped to have as many people involved as possible.

“We’re trying to get people together again,” she said.

The Taihape Spring Fling and Memorial Park Grandstand centennial celebration is a free event on Saturday, November 9, from 10am-3pm at the Memorial Park Grandstand.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.