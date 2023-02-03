Pania Winiata's working week in Taihape in so busy so just wants a quiet weekend at home. Photo / Bevan Conley

Every week we talk to a member of the community to ask what their perfect weekend in the region would be like. This week Liz Wylie spoke to Pania Winiata, Taihape Community Development Trust co-ordinator.

Last weekend was far from perfect for Pania Winiata who was responsible for co-ordinating Gumboot Day and the Taihape A&P Show events scheduled to be held at Memorial Park.

Wet weather led to cancellations of the eagerly anticipated celebrations so this weekend Winiata said she would be spending a perfect weekend at home in Utiku.

“My perfect weekend is really just being at home,” she said.

“It sounds boring but home is where I find my peace and it is so nice and quiet where I live.”

Winiata said spending time with whānau and pottering about doing chores in the house and garden were her favourite way to spend a weekend.

“I will be doing some of that this weekend but because this will be a long one and it’s Waitangi Day on Monday, I will be going into Taihape.

“The Waitangi Big Day Out is on at the Kokako Street Hall so I’ll be going along to that.

“It should be a great day with music and fun activities for children. Mōkai Pātea Services are putting it on and I hope lots of people will go along after missing out last weekend. It’s an alcohol-free event and there will be some good health promotion and information alongside the fun and games.”

Winiata said while she spent her working week promoting and organising community events and activities, her weekends were her time to recharge.

“I don’t enjoy browsing around shops and markets. I’m just not a shopping person, although I can see how others enjoy it.

“I’m really sociable and love being around people during the week but my weekends are usually quiet.

“That’s the way I like it and, for me, a perfect weekend is a weekend spent at home.”