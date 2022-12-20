Committe chairman Peter Kipling-Arthur said the Taihape Memorial Park grandstand is a building wirth saving. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Taihape Memorial Park grandstand will be granted Category 2 heritage building status.

The grandstand, designed by architect Oscar Jorgenson, was constructed in 1924 and paid for by local farmers.

In July 2021 a detailed seismic assessment concluded that when in use, the grandstand had a New Building Standard (NBS) of 17 per cent and needed to be strengthened.

The grandstand has remained open to the public with warning signs in place.

The Rangitīkei District Council has considered a report outlining the full costs of strengthening the structure and Taihape residents had indicated strong support for saving the grandstand.

The Taihape Heritage sub-committee was working to save the grandstand. Chairman Peter Kipling-Arthur said the heritage listing would qualify the grandstand for funding to preserve its structure.

“Funding will be needed to cover heritage-related costs that are over and above the strengthening costs,” he said.

“It is well worth saving because similar grandstands in other parts of the country have already been lost and people in Taihape are very attached to this structure because it has been the sporting centre of this town for a long time.”

This week, Heritage New Zealand’s central area manager Kerryn Pollock confirmed that the grandstand has been approved as a Category 2 heritage building.

“The board approved the application last week and it will be officially listed on January 26,” she said.

The official listing will coincide with two of Taihape’s biggest events of the year - Taihape Gumboot Day and the A&P Show - to be held in combination at Memorial Park on January 28, 2023.

Kipling-Arthur said it will be fantastic for people to celebrate at the park knowing that their grandstand is there to stay.







