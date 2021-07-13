Celebrating the full moon

Elise Goodge and Elizabeth de Vegt with son Jacob. The duo will present Rakaunui on Saturday, July 24. Photo / Paul Brooks

Two unique talents combine next Saturday when Elise Goodge and Elizabeth de Vegt share their musical gifts in Rakaunui, the Full Moon Duets, in association with Whanganui Winter Wonderfest, 2021.

With voices, piano, guitar and taonga puoro, the duet will sing, play and harmonise their way through an evening's entertainment at the Josephite Retreat Centre on St John's Hill.

Music, refreshments and good company, all in the special surroundings of one of Whanganui's grand old buildings in park-like grounds. It guarantees easy access and good parking, too, says Elise.

Elizabeth donated her talents during La Fiesta, the Carla Donson facilitated celebration of women, and liked the working relationship.

"I saw Carla was wanting stuff for Winter Wonderfest and I was quite keen to do something. What can we do that's different? That's the reason we started planning something." Elizabeth says it was Elise who came up with the date and they ran with the full moon concept.

On that date is the first full moon of the Maori New Year so the music will reflect that with originals, covers and traditional moteatea. "An eclectic set," says Elise. One of the moteatea dates back to the 18th century and the duo will play it in honour of the late Richard Nunns.

"There will be some of our repertoire we've played together quite a bit," says Elizabeth, "Originals we've worked on together, Elise's originals, my originals, and some songs we've worked together with our other band.

"The music we make together is greater than the sum of its individual parts."

She says they've snuck in two of the songs she wrote to lyrics provided by Airini Beautrais poems.

"The thing about Rakanui is that it's a high energy phase in that energy taken to it is amplified," says Elise. "It's also that time of year when it is easy to self-isolate, it's cold, and hard to go out and drag yourself away from the fire: but actually, it's that time of year when it is more important that people come together."

"It's also good to be able to support Carla, because she has been so encouraging," says Elizabeth. "Nothing's a problem for her, she's always so positive. It's so cool to partner up with her."

The Details

What: Rakaunui, the Full Moon Duets, featuring Elise Goodge and Elizabeth de Vegt

When: Saturday, July 24, from 7pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre

Tickets: Tickets are $15. Book at the Royal Whanganui Opera House or online at www.whanganuivenues.co.nz