Celebrating sports and active recreation volunteers

There is so much to celebrate during Volunteer Week – Te Wiki Tuao a-Motu.

There's the gift of people's time and energy 365 days of the year to their passion or cause. Then there's the connections made that make our lives richer. The list goes on.

The team at Sport Whanganui see the difference volunteers make to people's lives through sport and active recreation, especially for our tamariki and rangatahi. Where would our sports clubs, and recreational activity groups be without volunteers?

At Sport Whanganui and Mainstreet we like to think of volunteers as Community Champions. Hence the creation of the Community Champions Network, and the Volunteer Card is a part of that network.

Sport Whanganui and Mainstreet businesses have collaborated to show our Sport and Active Recreation Community Champions some love all year with the Volunteer Card.

Due to be released in July, the Volunteer Card will give users access to special deals through businesses in Mainstreet.

Des Warahi, Mainstreet manager explains, "We were approached by Sport Whanganui to partner with them in a Volunteer Card, and a number of our members have chosen to become part of the Community Champions Network.

"Local business owners understand the true value and many hours given to keep our community active and connected. The businesses are part of our social fabric, the owners and their whanau have the opportunity to benefit from the generosity of others' time.

"The Volunteer Card is a way for businesses to acknowledge and give back. Here at Mainstreet, we love local."

Danny Jonas, Sport Whanganui's chief executive, describes the outcome of the army of volunteers keeping sports and activities alive, saying, "Being active can positively impact every aspect of our wellbeing.

"If we look to Te Whare Tapa Wha, a holistic Māori model of wellbeing that includes taha tinana, taha hinengaro, taha wairua, taha whānau and taha whenua, sport and active recreation supports the pillars and foundation of wellbeing with ways to get fit, build connections, understand our place in the world, and appreciate the environment we are privileged to have.

"I'm not sure if our Community Champions fully realise the impact their input has, but part of National Volunteer Week is to re-imagine the world of volunteering and I think we need to understand and acknowledge the deep impact this community of people has on our world."

Sport Whanganui chief executive Danny Jonas says we need to understand the impact volunteers have on the world. Photo / Bevan Conley

Volunteers who haven't already registered for the Volunteer Card can do so by contacting their club secretary to organise registration. It's a simple process, and once the Volunteer Cards are ready, they will be collected from Sport Whanganui by a club representative for distribution to the community champions.